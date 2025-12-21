Nora Fatehi suffers injuries after drunk driver rams into her car while she was on her way to Sunburn festival

"I am OK...I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed my car," Nora Fatehi said in a video on her Instagram story.

"It flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window and, anyway, I'm alive, and I'm well, except for some minor injuries and swelling and a slight concussion," she added.

Nora said that the culprit “smashed his car into me, ran over a couple of other people and multiple people were injured in the process.”

"I'm grateful. That could have ended terribly. But I came to say this to say that this is why you should not, you should not drink and drive. I anyway hate alcohol to begin with," the actor said.

However, she is going to be suffering from pain for some time. "But, thank God I am alive," she said.