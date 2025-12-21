Nora Fatehi suffers injuries after drunk driver rams into her car while she was on her way to Sunburn festival

Nora Fatehi's car met with an accident on Saturday evening in the Andheri West area of Mumbai when a drunk driver hit her car as she was going to perform at the Sunburn Festival. The collision between the two vehicles on Link Road in Amboli caused the actor and dancer to get some minor injuries, including a slight concussion. According to the Mumbai Police, the accused driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and therefore, he was taken into custody right after the incident.
Law enforcement officials who went to the scene identified the person responsible as a 27, year, old man who was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving, and the police are conducting an investigation, including looking at CCTV footage from the area. The vehicle that was involved in the crash is visibly damaged. However, no other passengers have been reported as seriously injured.
Authorities indicated that the accident involving Nora Fatehi occurred around 4 PM when another car lost control and crashed into the side of Nora's vehicle. This accident resulted in Nora banging her head against the glass of her window, causing swelling and disorientation.
She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors performed scans to ensure that she did not have any serious internal injuries. The subsequent medical report stated that Nora sustained trauma but was in stable condition and was not at risk of dying.
Although the doctors recommended that Nora rest, she honoured her work obligation and came out to perform at the Sunburn Festival later that night. In her posts on various social media platforms, Nora described the incident as "scary" and "traumatising," and stated that she had moments where her life flashed before her eyes.
"I am OK...I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed my car," Nora Fatehi said in a video on her Instagram story.
"It flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window and, anyway, I'm alive, and I'm well, except for some minor injuries and swelling and a slight concussion," she added.
Nora said that the culprit “smashed his car into me, ran over a couple of other people and multiple people were injured in the process.”
"I'm grateful. That could have ended terribly. But I came to say this to say that this is why you should not, you should not drink and drive. I anyway hate alcohol to begin with," the actor said.
However, she is going to be suffering from pain for some time. "But, thank God I am alive," she said.