Supermodel Anok Yai diagnosed with a congenital defect

American supermodel Anok Yai has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a congenital defect that has severely affected her heart and lungs. The Egypt-born model underwent a Robotic Lung Surgery to address her concerns.
The model took to her Instagram account on Friday, December 19, 2025, to open up about the "silent battle" she is fighting with her health over the previous year.
On Friday Anok Yai, revealed a sad news that she has been keeping away from the public. Taking to her Instagram, she opened up about the serious health struggles she is going through.
Sharing a slew of videos and pictures taken of her while she was in the hospital, Anok wrote, "For the past year I’ve been dealing with this silent battle. I incidentally found out I had a Congenital defect overworking my heart and slowly destroying my lungs".
The model shared more insights into the diagnoses as she continued, "What started as something asymptomatic for the majority of my life turned into a lingering cough, which turned to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, then at times struggling to breathe".
Despite her health giving her trouble, Anok Yai prioritised work. "I chose to work through this while trying to find the right doctor and the right time. I quickly realized there was never going to be a "right time" - my health would continue to worsen. Ive always thought I could outwork or outrun anything but the universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up".
Anok further shared that she underwent surgery the day before as part of her treatment and thanked her doctors who helped her through the journey. "So yesterday I had a successful Robotic Lung Surgery thanks to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his gracious and talented team who I am forever indebted to for giving me more time. And I am forever grateful for Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and everyone at the @beverlyhillsconciergehealth for discovering my condition. Thank you to all the doctors and amazing nurses at @nyulangone".
The supermodel ended her note by thanking her friends and family and assured everyone that she is healing currently. "For now I’m healing … but I’ll be back. See ya".
Popular celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Amelia Gray, Taraji P Henson, Naomi Campbell, Letitia Wright, among many more, wished Anok Yai a speedy recovery and sent their love.
