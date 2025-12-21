Supermodel Anok Yai diagnosed with a congenital defect

The model shared more insights into the diagnoses as she continued, "What started as something asymptomatic for the majority of my life turned into a lingering cough, which turned to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, then at times struggling to breathe".

Despite her health giving her trouble, Anok Yai prioritised work. "I chose to work through this while trying to find the right doctor and the right time. I quickly realized there was never going to be a "right time" - my health would continue to worsen. Ive always thought I could outwork or outrun anything but the universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up".

Anok further shared that she underwent surgery the day before as part of her treatment and thanked her doctors who helped her through the journey. "So yesterday I had a successful Robotic Lung Surgery thanks to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his gracious and talented team who I am forever indebted to for giving me more time. And I am forever grateful for Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and everyone at the @beverlyhillsconciergehealth for discovering my condition. Thank you to all the doctors and amazing nurses at @nyulangone".

The supermodel ended her note by thanking her friends and family and assured everyone that she is healing currently. "For now I’m healing … but I’ll be back. See ya".

Popular celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Amelia Gray, Taraji P Henson, Naomi Campbell, Letitia Wright, among many more, wished Anok Yai a speedy recovery and sent their love.