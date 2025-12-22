Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge reportedly break up after two years together

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years together, as per reports. The 22-year-old singer and the British actor are said to have split a few weeks ago, which reportedly came as a surprise to friends close to the couple. The report suggests the past few weeks were difficult for them, leading to the decision to take time apart.

Following the alleged breakup, Rodrigo was reportedly emotional while attending Lily Allen’s recent holiday party in London, with friends offering her support during what has been described as a tough period.