Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge reportedly break up after two years together

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years together, as per reports. The 22-year-old singer and the British actor are said to have split a few weeks ago, which reportedly came as a surprise to friends close to the couple. The report suggests the past few weeks were difficult for them, leading to the decision to take time apart.
Following the alleged breakup, Rodrigo was reportedly emotional while attending Lily Allen’s recent holiday party in London, with friends offering her support during what has been described as a tough period.
Rodrigo and Partridge were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted celebrating Halloween together in London. Reports at the time claimed they met through mutual friends and quickly grew close. Throughout their relationship, the two were often seen supporting one another publicly and were frequently photographed showing affection.
They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Partridge’s film Disclaimer at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024. A month later, Partridge suggested they were choosing to keep their relationship more private. Prior to dating Partridge, Rodrigo was linked to DJ and influencer Zack Bia and producer Adam Faze. Neither Olivia nor Louis has addressed the breakup reports publicly.