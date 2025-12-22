Sreenanda Shankar separates from husband Gev Satarawalla after 16 years

Actor and dance personality SreenandaShankar has announced her separation with her husband Gev Satarawalla after 16 years of marriage. She married Gev in 2009 in a ceremony which honoured Bengali and Parsi traditions, since Gev is Parsi.
Sreenanda often shares glimpses from her life on social media and also vlogs her cooking experiments; she has on occasion shared videos with her husband as well. A video posted last month shows Sreenanda sharing her pet's birthday with Gev.
"Gev and I have officially separated. Many of you sensed this, but we needed time before sharing it publicly," she said in the note she shared on Instagram.
"Life sometimes unfolds in unexpected ways, and we have accepted this with understanding and peace. We are grateful for the love and support you have shown us, and this is a decision we are both at peace with. We understand there may be opinions, commentary, and articles written- feel free to get these out of your system, but please do not expect any response from us or my mother; there will be none. Respect our privacy and refrain from reaching out to us about this matter," Sreenanda added.
Sreenanda shared with her followers that her uplifting content will continue; she also noted that while some of her followers may miss her videos with her husband, brief online glimpses do not accurately reflect the reality of a marriage.
"My uplifting content will continue, and while some may miss our videos together, please remember that brief moments online never reflect the full reality of a marriage. Thank you for your continued love and support; I will need it now more than ever," said Sreenanda.
Sreenanda made her acting debut in Tollywood a few years ago, after first earning recognition as a dancer, as she followed in her mother Tanushree Shankar's footsteps. She has shared the screen with actors such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparna Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Rituparna Sengupta.
Apart from mainstream films, she has also appeared in short films, including The Third Eye, which was released in 2015.