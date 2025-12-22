Sreenanda Shankar separates from husband Gev Satarawalla after 16 years

Actor and dance personality SreenandaShankar has announced her separation with her husband Gev Satarawalla after 16 years of marriage. She married Gev in 2009 in a ceremony which honoured Bengali and Parsi traditions, since Gev is Parsi.

Sreenanda often shares glimpses from her life on social media and also vlogs her cooking experiments; she has on occasion shared videos with her husband as well. A video posted last month shows Sreenanda sharing her pet's birthday with Gev.

Sreenanda Shankar announces separation from husband after 16 years of marriage

"Gev and I have officially separated. Many of you sensed this, but we needed time before sharing it publicly," she said in the note she shared on Instagram.

"Life sometimes unfolds in unexpected ways, and we have accepted this with understanding and peace. We are grateful for the love and support you have shown us, and this is a decision we are both at peace with. We understand there may be opinions, commentary, and articles written- feel free to get these out of your system, but please do not expect any response from us or my mother; there will be none. Respect our privacy and refrain from reaching out to us about this matter," Sreenanda added.