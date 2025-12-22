When Alia Bhatt called Neetu Kapoor her 'pillar of strength'

Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt post on Instagram celebrating her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor’s 66th birthday. The touching tribute included a picture of Neetu with Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan twinning in white outfits and flashing bright smiles for the camera. Alia added a playful touch to the post by placing a birthday cap emoji on Neetu’s head.

Throwback to when Alia Bhatt showered praises on Neetu Kapoor

“Happy Birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all things fashion..love you to the moon & back,” she captioned the post. Neetu, touched by the gesture, re-shared the story and responded with, “Love you too.”