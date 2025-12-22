When Alia Bhatt called Neetu Kapoor her 'pillar of strength'

Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt post on Instagram celebrating her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor’s 66th birthday. The touching tribute included a picture of Neetu with Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan twinning in white outfits and flashing bright smiles for the camera. Alia added a playful touch to the post by placing a birthday cap emoji on Neetu’s head.
“Happy Birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all things fashion..love you to the moon & back,” she captioned the post. Neetu, touched by the gesture, re-shared the story and responded with, “Love you too.”
Neetu celebrated her birthday in the picturesque Swiss mountains, accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Riddhima also shared snippets of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, capturing the joyous moments. In one video, Neetu is seen enjoying a special dessert while her family sings to her. Riddhima also posted a picture with her mother, captioned, “Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday my mommykins.”
Neetu’s illustrious acting career began at the tender age of eight. She quickly became a household name with her memorable performances in films like Do Dooni Chaar and Do Kaliyan. By the time she was 21, Neetu had starred in around 70 to 80 films, becoming one of the most beloved actresses of her time. Her career took a significant turn in 1980 when she married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. The duo captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry in hits such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, and Kabhi Kabhie.