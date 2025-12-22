When Preity Zinta stunned her fans in a shimmery pearl gown at Cannes

Preity Zinta knows exactly how to reclaim the moment. Last year she made a dazzling addition to the Indian contingent at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, on the French Riviera.
A social media video captured the actress radiating elegance in a shimmering pearl white gown as she prepared for the occasion. The flowy white Vivienne Lorikeet gown was complemented by pearl earrings and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, promised a stunning red carpet moment.
Preity was at Cannes to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to her long-time collaborator, Santosh Sivan. Their creative partnership dates back to her debut film, Mani Ratnam's iconic Dil Se (1998), where Sivan’s masterful camerawork played a pivotal role. This reunion marks a significant chapter for both, as Preity prepares for her return to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus with the upcoming period drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and lensed by Sivan.
In a heartfelt interview from Cannes, Preity reminisced about Sivan’s talent, crediting him for her captivating on-screen presence in Dil Se despite sporting a minimal makeup look as per director Mani’s vision. She fondly recalled his kindness during the filming of the song Jiya Jale, where he went above and beyond to ensure her comfort during challenging weather conditions.
“While we were shooting in Kerala, the song had a little light rain. You don't see the rain, but it was there. So in the four days there, my bones were hurting in the rain, I had a fever, I wasn't feeling well. Santosh came and got me rasam and all the food, and said, 'Why don’t you eat this? It's hot.' He was really sweet and took care of me,” she shared.
This isn’t Preity's first time gracing the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She previously attended in 2006 for the premieres of The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Paris, Je T'aime, and again in 2013 as a brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker Chopard. With her upcoming red-carpet appearance and the presentation of the prestigious award, Preity’s presence promises to be a highlight of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.