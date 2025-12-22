When Preity Zinta stunned her fans in a shimmery pearl gown at Cannes

Preity Zinta knows exactly how to reclaim the moment. Last year she made a dazzling addition to the Indian contingent at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, on the French Riviera.

Preity Zinta wowed fans at Cannes with her dreamy white gown

A social media video captured the actress radiating elegance in a shimmering pearl white gown as she prepared for the occasion. The flowy white Vivienne Lorikeet gown was complemented by pearl earrings and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, promised a stunning red carpet moment.