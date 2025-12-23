Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben to wed in intimate Udaipur ceremony this January: Report

The Indian entertainment industry is all set to witness its first prominent wedding of 2026. Actor Nupur Sanon, sister of actress Kriti Sanon, will marry her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, in an intimate ceremony to be held in Udaipur on January 11.
Although rumors about the couple’s wedding have been prevalent for the past few weeks, there is more information about the scale and nature of the wedding. According to the several news reports, the families decided to celebrate the wedding for three days in the Rajasthan city, which is known for its palace weddings.
However, it has now been said that the couple has decided to keep the main wedding ceremony away from the limelight of the Bollywood industry. According to a source related to the families, the Udaipur festivities will be a ‘close-knit’ gathering with top-class security as it will concentrate on family members and childhood friends rather than having the entire Bollywood industry come in.
Kriti Sanon, who recently starred in Tere Ishk Mein, has removed her professional commitments to take part in her younger sister’s wedding planning. The actress has always spoken affectionately about her family.
Fans of the couple do not have to wait for too long for a star-studded party because Nupur and Stebin are going to host a grand reception at Mumbai on January 13 to celebrate with their colleagues. It is likely to witness a huge turn out from both the music and film industry communities.
A quiet romance
Nupur and Stebin have also been romantically spotted since 2023, as they have often featured in each other's social media pictures and have also holidayed together with the Sanon family. Although the couple had kept a low profile for so many years, keeping Stebin’s bond with Nupur only as "a dear friend" so as to maintain their privacy, it is clear that their relationship has enhanced. Both of them are stepping into the new year with their heads held high. Stebin is still a strong force in the music world with the success of Sahiba, while Nupur is soon going to make her Hindi film debut with the movie Noorani Chehra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.