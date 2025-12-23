Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben to wed in intimate Udaipur ceremony this January: Report

The Indian entertainment industry is all set to witness its first prominent wedding of 2026. Actor Nupur Sanon, sister of actress Kriti Sanon, will marry her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, in an intimate ceremony to be held in Udaipur on January 11.

Although rumors about the couple’s wedding have been prevalent for the past few weeks, there is more information about the scale and nature of the wedding. According to the several news reports, the families decided to celebrate the wedding for three days in the Rajasthan city, which is known for its palace weddings.

However, it has now been said that the couple has decided to keep the main wedding ceremony away from the limelight of the Bollywood industry. According to a source related to the families, the Udaipur festivities will be a ‘close-knit’ gathering with top-class security as it will concentrate on family members and childhood friends rather than having the entire Bollywood industry come in.