Perfection in every shot: Amitabh Bachchan on Agastya Nanda’s performance in Ikkis

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed with emotion and pride as he watched his grandson Agastya Nanda on screen in the upcoming war film Ikkis, calling his performance as “perfection in every shot.”

Sharing a reflective note, Amitabh began by revisiting old family photographs of his mother Teji Bachchan as a child, with her father Sardar Khazan Singh Suri, her British nanny, and her elder sister Govind Maasi ji.

He wrote on his blog, “Ma ..with me maybe a couple of years old .. Ma .. with my Nana ji Sardar Khazan Singh Suri , on the right in white sari and with her, her British nanny, on the left Govind Maasi ji her elder sister ..(sic).”

He also recalled moments with his mother after returning home from the hospital following the 1982 Coolie accident, and an earlier photograph from before her marriage.

“Ma .. when I returned from Breach Candy after Coolie accident to home at Prateeksha .. and Ma .. an earlier picture , I think before marriage .. Now simply pleasant memories (sic).”

Amitabh connected those memories to the present, describing the surge of feelings as he watched his grandson Agastya excel on screen. He recalled the day Agastya’s mother Shweta was rushed to the hospital during her final labour pains, holding the newborn just hours after his birth, and even wondering whether the baby’s eyes were blue.

“Emotions flow .. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother , Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue ..(sic).”