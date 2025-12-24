Kate Hudson talks about why she turned down playing Mary Jane in Spider-Man

Four Feathers released a few months after Spider-Man and was a war drama starring Kate Hudson, Heath Ledger, Djimon Hounsou and Wes Bentley.

“A part of me is like, ‘Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to’. And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I’m like, ‘Aw, it would have been fun to be (Mary Jane)’,” Kate said.

Spider-Man went on to gross $826 million and spawned a trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire and Dunst, with all three movies directed by Sam Raimi. Maguire hung up his web-shooters after Spider-Man 3 in 2007, but returned for the MCU’s universe-crossing team-up film Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Kate added, “It doesn’t feel good to talk about it ’cause the people who are in the movie are the right people and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen.” She also revealed that she’s turned down movie offers that would pair her with her mom, actor Goldie Hawn. “It’s gotta be really funny. It’s gotta hit in a different way. We think about it, it’s just we haven’t read it yet. We haven’t figured that one out.”