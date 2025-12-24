Rashmika Mandanna is a lone warrior in Mysaa teaser

The teaser of the upcoming pan-India film Mysaa starring Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows the actress in a fierce avatar.

Makers drop Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa teaser

From the powerful opening narration that introduces Rashmika as Mysaa to the striking visuals of a burning forest paired with an electrifying background score, every element comes together to create an atmosphere of raw intensity. The BGM adds an extra layer of intensity and is truly goosebumps-worthy.

It perfectly complements the fervour of rage and the intense aura of Rashmika. Critics and audiences alike are loving the teaser, and witnessing Rashmika in such a commanding and intense role is truly astonishing.

Rashmika asserts a strong screen presence and is poised to deliver yet another remarkable performance, following her blockbuster outings in films like the Pushpa franchise, Animal, Chhaava, Kuberaa and Thamma.