Frank Darabont talks about coming out of retirement for Stranger Things 5

Filmmaker Frank Darabont was still new to retirement when the first season of the streaming show Stranger Things was released in 2016.

Frank Darabont opens up on working in Stranger Things 5

He had wrapped his final directing gig, the 2013 Mob City episode Red Light, and moved with his wife to California’s Central Coast, where he could bask in the wake of an incredible filmography that included The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Mist, episodes of The Walking Dead, The Shield, Tales from the Crypt and more, reports a magazine.

About a decade into retirement, however, Frank received a call from his agent, informing him that Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, were fans of his work.