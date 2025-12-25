Idhika Paul on Projapati 2 and why honesty still matters
She got her first lead in the television series Rimli, in 2021 and since then, Idhika Paul has steadily built her career on both sides of Bengal. Both her debut films in Dhaka and Kolkata—Priyotoma (2023) and Khadaan (2024), respectively—have been the highest grossers. And now, after Puja hit Raghu Dakaat, she is back on the big screen for the third time opposite Dev in the Christmas release, Projapati 2. Idhika sits for a candid chat on the same.
You’ve worked with a stalwart actor like Mithun Chakraborty in this film. What did you learn from him?
I learnt a lot from him. I am happy to share the screen with him. At the same time, I am a little sad that we did not have many scenes together. I feel so lucky to have worked with a legend like him, whom both my father and I adore. I used to observe him on sets, what he does on the floor, how he prepares for the scenes, and even after the shot, how he utilises his time to get ready for another shot.
As an actress, what are the things you check before saying “yes” to any project? Script, co-actor, director, or just the story?
Everything. I keep everything in mind. See, I just love to work. And I think I am still new as an actor, and hence I am open to exploring all kinds of roles rather than limiting myself to any particular genre.
The audience thinks that the life of a star is a glamorous one. Do you want to dispel some myths?
We really have to do a lot of makeup for work, but we don’t like to do it all the time. So during Durga Puja, when all my friends get dressed up, I simply apply moisturiser and sunscreen. A lot of times, if I have allergies or rashes on my face and the doctor asks not to stay in front of the light or put makeup on my face, I still have to. I also remember I was suffering through dengue, but I still had to work.
What do you like to do on an off-day?
I like to watch movies and read fiction. Currently, I am reading a book by Smaranjit Chakraborty. I have read some of his love stories, especially a book called Compass, and I really liked it.
If there is someone in your life, how should that person be?
I don’t believe in a perfect man. Because I think there is no such thing as a perfect man or a woman. I can’t be perfect either. I want to love a person with all his imperfections and want him to do the same. I think how a man behaves with those around him tells a lot about his character. I notice that a lot because if he respects others, he will respect me too.
We often see celebrity breakups, and most of the time the reason is lack of trust. How much do you prioritise fidelity or loyalty?
A lot, actually. Because nothing can survive in this world without honesty. We have to be honest about everything, be it a relationship, work, or even an interview like this.
If your partner or husband cheats, will you forgive him?
Depends on his circumstances and the reason. I feel cheating is always a choice. Sometimes there are certain circumstances that lead to what happens. I would want to understand the depth of the situation. But that consideration can happen only once. If it keeps repeating, then there is a problem.
What are your upcoming projects?
For now, Projapati 2. For 2026, I am still planning the lineup and listening to scripts.
