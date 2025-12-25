Imani Dia Smith, former Lion King child actress, dies at 25; boyfriend arrested in stabbing case

Jordan D. Jackson-Small, Smith’s 35-year-old boyfriend, was taken into custody on December 23, 2025, without resistance. Jackson-Small was charged with first-degree murder, along with additional weapons charges and risk of injury to a child, because there was a child present in the house when this happened.

Jordan D. Jackson-Small is still in jail while waiting for his next court date. There has not been a motive released for this crime, and Jackson-Small has not entered any plea. A continued investigation is taking place. Police have advised the public against making assumptions, as new information will continue to unfold. Smith’s family has established a fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs, trauma counselling, and long-term assistance for Smith’s son.

Imani Dia Smith began her career as a young performer in The Lion King on Broadway, which became one of the most popular shows in theatre history. Young Nala was a very demanding role with respect to vocals, dance, and acting. Imani Dia rose to the level of the audience’s expectations as an artist during her time with the show and formed a group of young actors that supported the longevity of The Lion King by the fact that they maintained the level of artistry that the audiences had come to expect.

Imani Dia was raised by a family with a strong connection to entertainment. Her mother, Monique Rance-Helper, has a history of being a hairstylist on Broadway and in movies. In later years, Smith stepped away from the spotlight but remained closely connected to her family and artistic roots.