How Tom Cruise’s white chocolate coconut cake ritual became a classic Hollywood tradition

One of the most talked about and closely followed holiday traditions in Hollywood is the Christmas ritual of Tom Cruise, which basically revolves delivery of a white chocolate coconut Bundt cake to a very few people in the inner circle.

Since the 1990s, Tom Cruise's Christmas tradition has been sending the same unusual cake to various individuals in the film industry every December, thereby making it a seasonal marker for the recipients. This tradition, which was initially a private gesture, has become a widely talked about symbol of Hollywood connection.

Tom Cruise's Christmas ritual and Hollywood exclusivity

It is for sure that the recipient list of Tom Cruise's Christmas ritual is very selective and, interestingly, quite changeable. Among the people who usually receive the cake are those who have been collaborating with him for a long time, including directors, producers, studio executives, agents, and a few co-stars. Public acknowledgements by actors like Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, and Angela Bassett have been an indication of the ritual's existence, and thus, its status, whereas some have only pointed to its absence after professional or personal distancing. In Hollywood, getting the cake is generally taken as a token of continued friendship and support.