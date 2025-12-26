Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Anuradha Mukherjee shares how she is steadily growing, patiently waiting, and selecting her roles with care

She debuted in Tollywood with Shieladitya Moulik’s sleeper hit film Sweater in 2019. Since then, actress Anuradha Mukherjee has been quietly making a mark in well-chosen films and series, such as Guldasta, Panchlait, Olokkhis in Goa, Halahal, Golper Mayajal, Dilkhush, and Dawaat e Biryani. She made a distinct mark with a very restrained yet powerful act in Indrasis Acharya’s movie, Niharika, which was showcased at globally acclaimed festivals, earning her praise from the Bengali diaspora as well.

Anuradha Mukherjee is building her career one strong role at a time

This year too, she stunned the audience with her impressive act in filmmaker Arjunn Dutta’s National Award-winning film Deep Fridge. Anuradha went beyond histrionics to portray the insecurities of a pregnant second wife. Then came the spellbinding performance as the lower-middle-class, next-door neighbour of a gangster in Jayabrata Das’ The Academy of Fine Arts. Known for building her oeuvre with good content, we sit with Anuradha to trace her journey with all its ups and downs so far.

Excerpts from the chat.