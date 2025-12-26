Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Anuradha Mukherjee shares how she is steadily growing, patiently waiting, and selecting her roles with care
She debuted in Tollywood with Shieladitya Moulik’s sleeper hit film Sweater in 2019. Since then, actress Anuradha Mukherjee has been quietly making a mark in well-chosen films and series, such as Guldasta, Panchlait, Olokkhis in Goa, Halahal, Golper Mayajal, Dilkhush, and Dawaat e Biryani. She made a distinct mark with a very restrained yet powerful act in Indrasis Acharya’s movie, Niharika, which was showcased at globally acclaimed festivals, earning her praise from the Bengali diaspora as well.
Anuradha Mukherjee is building her career one strong role at a time
This year too, she stunned the audience with her impressive act in filmmaker Arjunn Dutta’s National Award-winning film Deep Fridge. Anuradha went beyond histrionics to portray the insecurities of a pregnant second wife. Then came the spellbinding performance as the lower-middle-class, next-door neighbour of a gangster in Jayabrata Das’ The Academy of Fine Arts. Known for building her oeuvre with good content, we sit with Anuradha to trace her journey with all its ups and downs so far.
Excerpts from the chat.
Niharika, Deep Fridge, and now The Academy of Fine Arts—your act in all three films has been praised by the audience. How does it feel?
It feels wonderful. As an actor, you give a part of yourself to every character, so when the audience connects, it’s deeply fulfilling. We always strive to make the characters relatable, and it gives all the more joy when the audience appreciates the same.
Are the beautiful performances in these films leading to further offers?
Luckily, yes, these films have led to a lot of calls and queries, leading to further conversations. Definitely, offers have increased since then. As an actress, I’m excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.
You worked in Mumbai and then chose to return to Bengal—usually it’s the opposite. Do you think it was the wrong decision?
Not at all. I feel every journey has its unique roadmap. Coming back to my home in Bengal helped me reconnect with my roots. Also, being a part of storytelling in my mother tongue is always satisfying.
Do you regret leaving prospects in Mumbai? Do you feel like going back?
Honestly, I have no such regrets. I believe every phase in my acting career so far has had a distinct purpose. If a great opportunity comes from Mumbai again, I’d happily explore it. But it has to be from a place of choice and not pressure. I am very happy right now exploring my acting capabilities here in Bengal.
You’re young and talented, yet offers in Bengali films aren’t as frequent as they should be, given the kind of performances you have put out over all these years. Why do you think that it’s not leading to more offers?
I think everything happens in its own rhythm and time. The Bengali film industry is evolving, and I believe the right roles will surely find me at the right time.
What keeps you going as an actor?
My love for storytelling and the joy of creating something meaningful, especially receiving love from the audience, keep me going.
What are the biggest lessons that struggle has taught you?
Patience, resilience, and the power of belief or conviction are very important qualities to possess in a profession like ours, where success is unpredictable. In a career like acting, nothing good comes instantly. Success takes time, but it eventually comes if you are patient and always ready for the opportunities.
What inspires you as an actor? How do you grow yourself?
People inspire me—their stories, emotions and flaws. I grow as a human and also as an actress by observing life, reading good books, watching great films, and constantly working on my craft.
What kind of movies do you love watching? What’s the latest content you loved?
I enjoy layered, character-driven films. The last content I truly loved was Adolescence on Netflix.
What kind of characters do you want to explore?
I love exploring characters of complex women—women who are flawed, fierce, vulnerable, and unpredictable. I am always drawn to the kind of characters that the audience will remember and discuss long after the film ends.
Which Bengali directors would you love to work with?
Everyone is so talented here. I’d like to work with any director who would offer a good script to me.
What are your upcoming projects?
A few exciting projects are in discussion, and one is already locked — I will be able to share details officially very soon.
Pictures: SomnathRoy
Hair: Supriya Haldar
Makeup: Bhaskar Biswas
Outfit: Suravika S
Jewellery: Cuprum Quirks, Divinus, Advaya
Styling: Poulami Gupta
Location and food: Beyzaa Hotel and Suites
