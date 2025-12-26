Chaos at Kailash Kher’s concert in Madhya Pradesh as singer halts show over unruly crowd

Kailash Kher was visibly upset when he stopped the show and directly talked to the audience. Through a microphone, he told those who had attended to be calm and warned them that they could be hurt if the crowding continued to spread so far forward. At one point, he said that the crowd was "acting like animals" and asked people to stop pushing forward ("janwargiri mat kariye"). He also warned that if anyone got too close to his instruments or any of the equipment on stage, he would completely stop the show there and then.

Even with the multiple warnings, requests, and pleas for calm, the crowd did not quiet down and continued to remain out of control. Policemen positioned near the stage attempted to control the crowd, but it was impossible to regain control of the situation because of a lack of adequate crowd control measures. With barricades already broken and people pushing towards the stage, the only option left for Kailash Kher was to stop the concert early and leave to avoid further incidents.

Later, officials confirmed that no severe injuries were reported from the event. However, they acknowledged the problems revealed by the incident as a significant gap in planning for security at events. This incident has raised concerns about how crowds are typically managed at large public concerts.