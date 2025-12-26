Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Actress Sreya Bhattacharya is a lifelong optimist fuelled by her passion for acting
Actress Sreya Bhattacharya is grounded, keeps to herself and works continuously at improving her skills. She has been a part of some impressive content, both in cinemas like Jyesthoputra and Asampurna and in a few web series as well. We speak with this beautiful, budding actress about her journey so far.
As an actress, do you feel offers for work are few and far between? What’s the reason behind this?
I have been extremely lucky to have worked with a number of amazing teams and get some amazing scripts. Work in general has reduced with due time, and I am really surprised to see how social media followers started playing a big part in casting. However, it’s beautiful to even think that four of my works will be released this January. I think I can see a rainbow thickening.
It is actually quite gruelling in this age of content creation and casting on the basis of how much they follow. Offers are fewer. I see brilliant scripts getting rejected. I see typecasting. However, I also see a thin line of silver, which speaks of eventual breaking out.
What keeps you going as an actor?
The draining, the seeking, the living, and the simplest of all, the community learning.
How difficult or easy is it to survive as an actor?
An actor can never follow one single method or way that they are aware of. Exactly like that, there are times when I seem to do the easiest job on set, and then there are times when it seems to be the most brutal one. However, outside the set it is really a job that you are fighting for, a job that you are questioning and answering all by yourself.
In all these years of struggle, what are the lessons you have picked up?
I have never considered this a ‘struggle’. It’s more like micromanaging and learning on the way. The only struggle around is pretension. That’s all that comes between two people or two workers. Humility cannot be driven by pity nor by the pride of being a good person. It was taught to be chosen first.
What inspires you as an actor? How do you grow yourself as an actor?
I have millions of questions at times. I ask some, and then I don’t ask some; I answer those to myself. I have been extremely lucky that I am friends with one of the best acting coaches. She has been a gift. An initiation for me. There, I ask all my questions. I have two friends around me who keep me grounded and have intimate conversations with me. I try and watch shows and films, literally learning from whoever I am inspired by.
What kind of movies do you love watching? What’s the latest content that you watched and loved?
I love meaningfulness. Psychological thrillers, fantasy, absurdism, docu-fiction and yes, drama, oh, I love them. The last show that I watched was Mare of Easttown and Stranger Things 5.
What kind of characters do you want to explore on screen?
I want to explore everyone around with so much reality. I want time to be invested.
Who are the Tollywood directors you want to work with?
I would love to work with whoever wants to work with me on a script that they believe in. However, it’s just sad that I was supposed to be a part of a film by Kobi da (Indranil Roychowdhury). Everything was smooth. We would have been on the floor in another week. But Covid happened, and the work got stalled. I wish someday I could work with him. I want to churn out so much more freshness and skill that I can be looked at with versatility by anyone who is looking for an actor for a certain part. The feeling of it makes me breathless. I would also like to work outside of Kolkata.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
Hok Kolorob by Raj Chakraborty, Vijaynagar'er Hirey by Chandrasish Ray and two more shows that I can’t talk about, but you’ll know soon.
CREDITS:
Concept and ideation: Sharmistha Ghosal | Pictures: Somnath Roy | Hair: Supriya Haldar| Makeup: Bhaskar Biswas | Outfit: Suravika S | Jewellery: Cuprum Quirks, Divinus, Advaya | Styling: Poulami Gupta | Location and food: Beyzaa Hotel and Suites
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels