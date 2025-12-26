Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Actress Sreya Bhattacharya is a lifelong optimist fuelled by her passion for acting

A

I have been extremely lucky to have worked with a number of amazing teams and get some amazing scripts. Work in general has reduced with due time, and I am really surprised to see how social media followers started playing a big part in casting. However, it’s beautiful to even think that four of my works will be released this January. I think I can see a rainbow thickening.

It is actually quite gruelling in this age of content creation and casting on the basis of how much they follow. Offers are fewer. I see brilliant scripts getting rejected. I see typecasting. However, I also see a thin line of silver, which speaks of eventual breaking out.