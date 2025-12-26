Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Surangana Bandyopadhyay believes in staying grounded and continuing to deliver good work

A

I kind of consider singing to be a family heirloom. Both my parents are great singers, and my late grandfather was an extraordinary singer. Thus, even without any formal training, I used to sing constantly while growing up. On the contrary, I fell in love with the craft of acting much later in life. Since both of these came into my life at such varied timelines, I’ve never really considered choosing one over the other. But I’m fortunate enough that the two things that I do professionally are two things that I really enjoy doing.