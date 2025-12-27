Celebs

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Christmas memory of Kolkata's midnight mass

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share Christmas greetings
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share Christmas greetings
Amitabh Bachchan shares his Christmas memory of Calcutta's midnight mass
Updated on
2 min read

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan had a sweet message to share with all his fans and well-wishers on Christmas day. The actor took to his blog on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and shared his Christmas memories in Kolkata.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers the Christmas of the years gone by in his latest blog post

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the message of peace and love with a touch of nostalgia on Christmas. Taking to his blog account, the Bollywood icon shared the memories of yesteryears, of how he spent Christmas in his youth.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan writes for his blog

The actor wrote, " Christmas greetings come aplenty and my wishes for all for peace and calm and happiness.. The midnight mass at the Church on 24th-25th such vivid memories of the times spent in Calcutta during those years before the advent of Cinema fortune .. The hymns sung the nostalgia of prayers and expectant celebration .. all with such grace and divinity".

The actor reminisced about the times when he had none of the fame that he now has, and was about to burst into the scene. Amitabh Bachchan concluded the post writing, "May the blessings be upon us all..".

Amitabh Bachchan has often talked about his love for Kolkata and its culture. His latest blog post is just another proof of the beautiful relationship he shares with the city.

Kolkata has been witness to Amitabh's struggle when film glory were far beyond him. In his youth, the actor worked for a British managing agency and lived a modest life in the city's Loudon Street to help himself financially. When he married Bengali actor Jaya Bhaduri (now, Jaya Bachchan) his connection to the Bengal in general and city in particular, deepened.

Once he was an established name in the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan returned to Kolkata to shoot for films including Kaala Patthar and Piku.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share Christmas greetings
Indulge spots eco-conscious Christmas trees around Kolkata
Amitabh Bachchan
Kolkata
Christmas
Christmas in Kolkata
midnight mass

Related Stories

No stories found.