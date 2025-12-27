Amitabh Bachchan recalls Christmas memory of Kolkata's midnight mass

The actor wrote, " Christmas greetings come aplenty and my wishes for all for peace and calm and happiness.. The midnight mass at the Church on 24th-25th such vivid memories of the times spent in Calcutta during those years before the advent of Cinema fortune .. The hymns sung the nostalgia of prayers and expectant celebration .. all with such grace and divinity".

The actor reminisced about the times when he had none of the fame that he now has, and was about to burst into the scene. Amitabh Bachchan concluded the post writing, "May the blessings be upon us all..".

Amitabh Bachchan has often talked about his love for Kolkata and its culture. His latest blog post is just another proof of the beautiful relationship he shares with the city.

Kolkata has been witness to Amitabh's struggle when film glory were far beyond him. In his youth, the actor worked for a British managing agency and lived a modest life in the city's Loudon Street to help himself financially. When he married Bengali actor Jaya Bhaduri (now, Jaya Bachchan) his connection to the Bengal in general and city in particular, deepened.

Once he was an established name in the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan returned to Kolkata to shoot for films including Kaala Patthar and Piku.