Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s son Neer gets personalised gift on his first Christmas

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Christmas with their little bundle of joy, Neer and in order to make it even more special, the new parents decided to decorate the house with some adorable personalised decor.

A glimpse into Neer’s first Christmas

The video uploaded by Parineeti on her IG had her and Raghav relishing some peppermint chocolates. This was followed by a glimpse into their Christmas decoration, which included a beautiful Christmas tree, and also two Christmas stockings with Neer's name on it.

We could also see a lavish spread on the table, including cheese fondue, along with other festive delicacies. "Peppermint chocolate and cheese fondue kinda christmas (you know I’ve made this reel when its this badly edited) (sic)," Parineeti wrote the caption.

Recently, new mommy Parineeti used social media to share her struggle with ‘postpartum symptoms’. The Chamkila actress took to her IG and posted a video of herself, all set to organise the clutter. She revealed how she planned to organise her storage in the middle of juggling new mommy responsibilities, but ended up getting distracted.