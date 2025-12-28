Brigitte Bardot, 1960s French icon-turned-animal rights activist, dies at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French star of the 1960s who rose to fame as one of the 20th century’s most celebrated screen sirens has passed away. Bardot was 91.

Bardot passed away on Sunday at her home in southern France, according to Bruno Jacquelin of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Protection of Animals. Speaking to The Associated Press, he said no cause of death had been disclosed and that funeral or memorial plans had not yet been announced. She had been hospitalized the previous month.

Brigitte Bardot dies: How the blonde bombshell revolutionised French cinema

She became an international sensation in 1956 with And God Created Woman, directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim, in which she played a sexually provocative teenage bride. The film caused a scandal, particularly for scenes showing Bardot dancing provocatively on tables, and cemented her status as a symbol of liberated sexuality. before later reinventing herself as a fierce animal rights activist and outspoken far-right supporter, has died at the age of 91.