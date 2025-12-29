Gordon Ramsay's daughter gets married, mother-in-law skips ceremony over family feud

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, tied the knot with Olympian Adam Peaty on December 27. The star-studded ceremony was brimming with glamour, but reports suggest the groom’s parents skipped the wedding due to a family feud.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty were recently hitched but the groom's parents were uninvited from the wedding and here's why

Holly and Adam had a fairytale wedding, with friends and loved ones celebrating their big day. Their love story began in 2021, with the three-time Olympic gold medalist’s sister playing cupid. Now, more than four years later, the couple said “I do” in grand style at The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the UK. Around 200 guests attended, including stars like Victoria and David Beckham.

But amidst all the celebration, one thing people couldn’t stop talking about was the absence of the groom’s parents. Well, this has a background story so buckle up.

It all began with the engagement party, where both sets of parents were invited, but other family members like Adam’s mother’s sisters, weren’t included. Earlier, Caroline and Mark, Adam’s parents, had also been invited to Holly’s hen party in November and once again, it was just them. All this family tension seems to have been the root cause of drama brewing in the family and soon it boiled over, leading to the surprising decision to skip the groom’s parents altogether at the wedding.