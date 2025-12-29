Gordon Ramsay's daughter gets married, mother-in-law skips ceremony over family feud

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, tied the knot with Olympian Adam Peaty on December 27. The star-studded ceremony was brimming with glamour, but reports suggest the groom’s parents skipped the wedding due to a family feud.
Holly and Adam had a fairytale wedding, with friends and loved ones celebrating their big day. Their love story began in 2021, with the three-time Olympic gold medalist’s sister playing cupid. Now, more than four years later, the couple said “I do” in grand style at The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the UK. Around 200 guests attended, including stars like Victoria and David Beckham.
But amidst all the celebration, one thing people couldn’t stop talking about was the absence of the groom’s parents. Well, this has a background story so buckle up.
It all began with the engagement party, where both sets of parents were invited, but other family members like Adam’s mother’s sisters, weren’t included. Earlier, Caroline and Mark, Adam’s parents, had also been invited to Holly’s hen party in November and once again, it was just them. All this family tension seems to have been the root cause of drama brewing in the family and soon it boiled over, leading to the surprising decision to skip the groom’s parents altogether at the wedding.
These feuds were pretty much private until one of his aunts took to social media and wrote how much he had hurt his parents by not inviting them on his big day. In an interview, Adam’s mother Caroline, opened up and shared, “Me going would just cause even more of a storm and I don’t want to ruin his wedding day. I wanted to be there quietly to watch him get married, but that can’t happen now. I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out”.
She also talked about how this generation doesn’t value family integrity in the right sense. She added, “I don’t know if they are too young or don’t value family as much as I have, but they don’t understand that family is the foundation to everything.”
Adding more about how his dad was fuming in anger, she expressed her disappointment and said, “I deserve to be there as his mother, not because of what I’ve done for him – because that is what a mother does – but to stand proud and see her son married.”