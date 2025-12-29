How Hailee Steinfeld is managing stress and anxiety amidst pregnancy

Behind the glam and fame of every celebrity, lies a life that is filled with personal issue and problems. One such big load to deal with is anxiety and stress that the limelight brings forth. Opening up to the media, actress Hailee Steinfeld once said she was immensely under anxiety circumstances while being pregnant.

Hailee Steinfeld’s honest take on mental health and coping mechanisms

The Sinners star married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently opened up about the psychological pressures that weigh on our minds today. Despite her high-profile relationship and box-office hit Sinners, she has faced significant stress and anxiety that, at times, felt overwhelming. The experience reached levels even she hadn’t anticipated.

In May 2025 newsletter, she reflected that she hadn’t fully grasped the physical reality of anxiety until it affected her personally. She also spoke out against how casually people label mental health struggles as anxiety, something she has always been opposed to.

Later, in October 2025, Hailee spoke candidly about an emergency therapy session she had at 11:00 p.m., offering a rare and honest glimpse into her mental health journey. All of this has been happening alongside her pregnancy, which she announced in December 2025. With her baby expected in mid-2026, mental health has remained a significant challenge, but she hasn’t given up and is actively taking steps