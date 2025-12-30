Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have Udaipur wedding in February?

A heritage venue in Udaipur

In the trend of royal and beautiful Rajasthani weddings, the couple has allegedly finalised an incredible historical palace in Udaipur. Renowned for its beautiful and romantic lake views and majestic architecture, the choice of venue is a reflection of the couple wanting to have the best of both elements — intimacy and tradition.

"Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance," a source revealed.

Though the wedding ceremony is going to be an exclusive one, rumours are galore on whether the stars would throw a lavish reception party for their peers from the cine industry when they return to Hyderabad.

From co-stars to soulmates

The on-screen pairing of Vijay and Rashmika was initiated in the blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam in the year 2018, and then in the emotionally charged Dear Comrade in 2019. Off-screen, the pair have often been seen together in joint vacations and public appearances such as leading the India Day Parade in New York earlier this year. Recently, Rashmika won everyone’s heart in a success meet event for The Girlfriend by thanking Vijay for being a "blessing" and a part of her journey herself. Now, as the countdown to February begins, the fans of the couple are eagerly waiting to see the first official look of this royalty.