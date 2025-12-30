Who is Sanjay Chopra, Saali Mohabbat co-writer and Tisca Chopra’s husband?

Tisca Chopra's husband, Sanjay Chopra, has recently been in the press and has gained a lot of attention since he was a co-writer on Tisca's new Hindi drama-thriller 'Saali Mohabbat.' Though Sanjay has largely been in the shadows over the years, he has now come into the spotlight due to the success of this movie and the honest discussion of their creative collaboration as a couple.

Sanjay Chopra’s collaborated with Tisca on Saali Mohabbat

As co-writer and the main creative force behind Saali Mohabbat, Sanjay played an integral part in the film's development. The film is currently available to watch on Zee5, and follows an ordinary housewife living in a small town who sees her previously peaceful life come crashing down when lies, betrayal and unsolved murders cause a dramatic change to the normal peace she had once enjoyed.

The story unfolds through a psychological conflict rather than an outer visual spectacle, which is an excellent representation of both writers' distinctly different approaches to writing. According to Tisca, her writing style is much more subtle and layered, while Sanjay uses a much more robust and direct style.