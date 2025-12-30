Who is Sanjay Chopra, Saali Mohabbat co-writer and Tisca Chopra’s husband?

Tisca Chopra's husband, Sanjay Chopra, has recently been in the press and has gained a lot of attention since he was a co-writer on Tisca's new Hindi drama-thriller 'Saali Mohabbat.' Though Sanjay has largely been in the shadows over the years, he has now come into the spotlight due to the success of this movie and the honest discussion of their creative collaboration as a couple.
As co-writer and the main creative force behind Saali Mohabbat, Sanjay played an integral part in the film's development. The film is currently available to watch on Zee5, and follows an ordinary housewife living in a small town who sees her previously peaceful life come crashing down when lies, betrayal and unsolved murders cause a dramatic change to the normal peace she had once enjoyed.
The story unfolds through a psychological conflict rather than an outer visual spectacle, which is an excellent representation of both writers' distinctly different approaches to writing. According to Tisca, her writing style is much more subtle and layered, while Sanjay uses a much more robust and direct style.
Prior to stepping into the film industry, Sanjay Chopra spent many years as a commercial pilot for Air India. That was a profession based on procedures and discipline and was very structured compared to what one might expect in a creative field such as filmmaking. Sanjay and Tisca reside in Mumbai with their daughter Tara. Together, they had maintained a low profile until "Saali Mohabbat" brought their relationship as a couple to the forefront of the public eye.
Reports suggest that the intense creative work to develop the film caused some friction between Tisca and Sanjay. Tisca recently stated that at one stage, due to what she described as serious disagreements regarding the writing, the making of the film almost caused their marriage to break down.
Although they were told in the early stages of production by industry professionals to remove or change some aspects of the story, both Tisca and Sanjay made the decision to stay true to their ideas. The process of creating the film included some instances of dubbing changes, and Tisca voiced her opinion on censorship about adult content by openly questioning why there are restrictions on adults viewing certain types of films.