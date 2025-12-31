Jiye Tere Hi Sahaare from Thalapathy Vijay's Jan Neta is a tribute to leaders

After igniting the masses with earlier musical reveals, Jiye Tere Hi Sahaare arrives as the emotional spine of Jan Neta. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is powered by the vocals of Sri Krishna and Vishal Mishra. Lyricist Rithesh G Rao pens words, framing the song as a collective voice — of people who see their leader as a movement.

Visually, the song is pure Vijay swagger Thalapathy in and as jan neta,riding through the frame in a jeep, exuding authority and charisma. The imagery underlines the people’s faith in their leader, capturing him amid the masses, moving with them and for them. The audio launch of Jana Nayagan was a grand affair in Malaysia which got inscribed into the Malaysia Book of Records for the enormity of fans gathered.