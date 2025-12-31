Jiye Tere Hi Sahaare from Thalapathy Vijay's Jan Neta is a tribute to leaders

As Jan Neta inches closer towards its highly-anticipated release as the actor's final movie before he dives head first into his political career full-time with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the film’s momentum only gets stronger. Now the makers have dropped the first Hindi song into the frenzy titled Jiye Tere Hi Sahaare, paying homage to people's leaders!
After igniting the masses with earlier musical reveals, Jiye Tere Hi Sahaare arrives as the emotional spine of Jan Neta. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is powered by the vocals of Sri Krishna and Vishal Mishra. Lyricist Rithesh G Rao pens words, framing the song as a collective voice — of people who see their leader as a movement.
Visually, the song is pure Vijay swagger Thalapathy in and as jan neta,riding through the frame in a jeep, exuding authority and charisma. The imagery underlines the people’s faith in their leader, capturing him amid the masses, moving with them and for them. The audio launch of Jana Nayagan was a grand affair in Malaysia which got inscribed into the Malaysia Book of Records for the enormity of fans gathered.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, Jan Neta is gearing up for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. Starring Joseph Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, the plot describes Thalapthy Vijay as an adamant leader trying to get even with a powerful businessman who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably.
The film is especially significant as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film career that spans works like Sarkar (2018), Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999), Master (2021), Leo (2023), Pokkiri (2007), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), Kaththi (2014), Thuppakki (2012) and Ghilli (2004).
