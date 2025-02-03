Grammys 2025: Will Smith honours Quincy Jones, reflects on their deep personal connection

Will Smith made his long-awaited return to the spotlight at the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking a significant moment in his career after a controversial incident at the 2022 Oscars. That infamous night, when Will slapped Chris Rock live on stage, had dominated headlines. But at the Grammys, he shifted the focus to a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91.
Will opened the tribute by introducing legendary pianist Herbie Hancock, setting the stage for a musical celebration of Jones' extraordinary legacy. He then welcomed Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, who wowed the audience with a stunning rendition of Fly Me to the Moon.
In his tribute, Will reflected on the profound impact Jones had on both the music world and his own life. “This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times: Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q,” he said.
“In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones.” The actor acknowledged Jones’ ability to elevate artists, calling him a musical genius who brought out the best in so many across various genres.
The tribute continued with a performance from Lainey Wilson on Let the Good Times Roll, followed by a collaboration between Stevie Wonder and Hancock on Bluesette and We Are the World. Janelle Monae closed the emotional sequence with a powerful performance of Michael Jackson’s Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough.
Quincy Jones, as the executive producer of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was instrumental in launching Will’s acting career, making this tribute even more personal for the actor.