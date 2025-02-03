Grammys 2025: Will Smith honours Quincy Jones, reflects on their deep personal connection

Will Smith made his long-awaited return to the spotlight at the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking a significant moment in his career after a controversial incident at the 2022 Oscars. That infamous night, when Will slapped Chris Rock live on stage, had dominated headlines. But at the Grammys, he shifted the focus to a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91.

Will opened the tribute by introducing legendary pianist Herbie Hancock, setting the stage for a musical celebration of Jones' extraordinary legacy. He then welcomed Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, who wowed the audience with a stunning rendition of Fly Me to the Moon.