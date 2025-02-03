Sonu Nigam shares onstage spasm experience on social media, says, ‘Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night’

Seems like all is not well with one of the most celebrated singers of the country, Sonu Nigam. The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer recently got a massive spasm in his back while performing live at a concert last night. However, overcoming his pain, he ended up giving a phenomenal performance.

Sonu Nigam dropped an Instagram video, narrating his ordeal to his InstaFam. He was heard saying, "One of the most difficult days of my life, but very fulfilling. I was singing and moving, which triggered a spasm, but I managed it somehow. I never want to do less or give less than people expect from me. I am glad this shaped up fine."

The music maestro added, "But excruciating pain, excruciating, it was like a needle has been put in my spine, and if it moves even a little bit, it would enter the spine."