Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback photo from Abhishek Bachchan’s birth as he turns 49

As his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, celebrates his 49th birthday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to a rare throwback picture from 1976—the day Abhishek was born.
Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a black-and-white photograph capturing a heartfelt moment in the maternity ward. The image shows him gazing affectionately at newborn Abhishek, who lies swaddled in an infant incubator, surrounded by nurses. Dressed in a striped sweater and trousers, Amitabh leans forward, a watch on his wrist, as he admires his baby boy.
Reflecting on the passage of time, he wrote, “And tonight shall be a latish night… Abhishek turns 49… and his new year shall be brought in… Feb 5, 1976… Time has passed rapidly… !!!!”
He also expressed his thoughts on keeping certain emotions private, sharing, “At times, there’s an urge to voice thoughts… but with information spreading rapidly, words can be misinterpreted. So, one keeps them within, finding satisfaction in silent reflection.”
Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though his early films struggled at the box office, he rose to fame with the 2004 blockbuster Dhoom. He earned critical acclaim for Yuva, Sarkar, Guru, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.
In recent years, Abhishek has made a mark in the digital space with Breathe: Into the Shadows, Ludo, and Dasvi. He is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the couple has a daughter, Aaradhya.
