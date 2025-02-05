Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback photo from Abhishek Bachchan’s birth as he turns 49

As his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, celebrates his 49th birthday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to a rare throwback picture from 1976—the day Abhishek was born.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a black-and-white photograph capturing a heartfelt moment in the maternity ward. The image shows him gazing affectionately at newborn Abhishek, who lies swaddled in an infant incubator, surrounded by nurses. Dressed in a striped sweater and trousers, Amitabh leans forward, a watch on his wrist, as he admires his baby boy.