AP Dhillon joins 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown at the 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. This year’s celebrity lineup is nothing short of iconic, featuring a dazzling array of stars from the worlds of music, sports, and beyond. Among the biggest names joining the action is Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon. The chart-topping Indian singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer will be rocking the court for Team Rice, under the guidance of Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, and viral sensation and influencer Khaby Lame, who will serve as coaches.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The 2025 rosters are stacked with talent, including the wildly popular comedian and creator Druski, multi-platinum artist Noah Kahan, six-time Grammy-nominated Shaboozey, and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens. Add Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell, the legendary Matt Barnes of the Golden State Warriors, and star actors like Rome Flynn and Danny Ramirez of Captain America: New World Order, and you’ve got a game that’s as much about star power as it is about skills.

Other big names gracing the court include the trailblazing Mickey Guyton, Emmy-winning actor Oliver Stark, Halo star Pablo Schreiber, WWE Superstar Bayley, and Grammy-nominated Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER. Returning for a second round are popular streamer Kai Cenat, actor-singer Dylan Wang, former NBA star Baron Davis, and country hitmaker Walker Hayes, all bringing their A-game to the event.

Each team will also feature a WNBA star, with the formidable Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream and Kayla Thornton, WNBA Champion and Golden State Valkyries forward, set to make their presence felt on the hardwood. The game promises a dynamic mix of athleticism, talent, and entertainment, blending two of the world’s most popular sports with an unrivaled pop-culture twist.

Serving as coaches for this year’s Celebrity Game are a roster of legends: three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, multi-platinum recording artist 2 Chainz, MLB All-Time Home Run King Barry Bonds, and internet sensation Khaby Lame. These powerhouse figures will be guiding their teams to victory in what’s sure to be a spectacle of athleticism, humor, and heart.

Mark your calendars, because this is one event you won’t want to miss! The 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is set to be a must-watch celebration of sports, music, and everything in between.

Tune in on ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+

February 14, at 7 p.m. ET.