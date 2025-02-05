Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant leave Maldives with ‘unforgettable memories’

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, have just wrapped up a blissful vacation in the Maldives.

The actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of their beautiful getaway, offering fans a peek into their dreamy vacation. Known for her role in the hit film Laila Majnu, Dimri expressed her gratitude for the special trip in a heartfelt post. She shared stunning photos and videos from her stay at the luxurious Kuda Villingili Resort in the Maldives, writing, “Exhale. Leaving with full hearts and unforgettable memories..”

In the videos, the actress is seen exploring the breathtaking beaches of the Maldives, walking barefoot along the shore with the turquoise water in the background. She is seen soaking in the beauty of the island, taking in the sun, and enjoying the tranquil atmosphere, with the sound of the waves adding to the peaceful vibe.

Triptii also posted a couple of solo selfies, striking different poses for the camera. In one group photo, the actress is seen posing with Sam Merchant and their other friends.