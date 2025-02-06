Acting not about imitation but journeying inwards: Shabana Azmi

She is ethereal, she is flawless, she is graceful. She, dear readers, is Shabana Azmi. An introduction is rather unnecessary yet one cannot help but marvel at her illustrious career — first gracing the realm of cinema with Ankur in 1974, she then starred in an array of critically acclaimed hits, including Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Arth (1982), Masoom (1983), Mandi (1983), and more recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). Oh, indeed, Shabana is an incomparable doyenne of Indian cinema. But who is this wonderful actress off-screen? After her inspiring talk with Hyderabad Literary Festival director Amita Desai at HLF 2025, the veteran actress candidly shares her thoughts.

How was it being a key speaker at HLF 2025?

Literature fests like HLF 2025 are very important; books are occupying centre stage again, which is the way it should be. I grew up in a household surrounded by books…my father was always reading or writing. In fact, his most precious legacies are his books. My husband is an avid reader as he’s also a writer. But what I enjoy most are short stories. I carried a big book of short stories with me on my trip to Hyderabad as well. I have a quirky habit of reading three books at a time. And though I have hundreds of bookmarks, I never seem to find them when I need them! Another insane thing I would do is start reading a book backwards; Javed would get so irritated, asking me, ‘How could you possibly do that?’ (laughs)

Hyderabad has a special place in my heart because this was the city where my parents met and fell in love with each other, the city where I was born, and the city where I did my first film, Ankur. I have a deep attachment to Hyderabad.

You’ve had a very cultured upbringing; your father Kaifi Azmi was a great poet and your mother Shaukat Kaifi was a theatre artiste. So, when did you become interested in the world of films?

Right from the beginning. I was only three years old when I started acting in school and then acted all through school and college. In fact, in St Xavier’s College (Mumbai), Farooq Shaikh and I started the Hindi Natya Manch. Inevitably, we’d win all the awards. So, acting was only natural.

I remember the kind of support I got from my father. I told him I wanted to seriously start acting and asked him, ‘Will you support me?’ He said, ‘Beta, I will support you in anything you want to do. If you tell me you want to be a mochi, I will support that as well, provided you make every attempt to be the best mochi in the business!’ (laughs) Kitni badi baat hai for a father to say that…

And so then after that, I joined the Film and Television Institute of India and got a gold medal for the best student in acting. Everything just flowed after that.

You have starred in both mainstream films and parallel films. How was your experience?

Yes, and I would always want the division between the two to be blurred. And today, that is happening — many stars are interested in unconventional subjects, and there has been a major shift due to OTT. Also, 10 years ago, it was inconceivable that there would be so many interesting and challenging roles for senior artistes; as a heroine, your career was over by 30, wasn’t it? But I did Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. So, when you ask me about my career, I will say that it was about being at the right place at the right time.

What do you think the aim of films should be — is it to think, start discourse, or simply entertain?

A combination of the three. It is never right to impose your views on a filmmaker and ask him or her to make a certain type of film. If someone wants to make a film only for entertainment, that is perfectly fine. Audiences must be presented with a choice. After all, you have a wide choice of books too — you could read Shakespeare, pornography, or whatever you want!

According to you, what is the formula for a perfect film?

Ah, there is no formula; if there was, every film would be successful. In fact, running after a formula has been a faulty thing to do because you put into the film many things you think are important for the box office. But things are changing now, without content becoming king.



You’ve done over 160 films and have a world of experience to share with budding artistes. What advise do you have for them?

This is a very tough field. There is the ignominy of being rejected on a daily basis. Even if your first film is a success, the next six may fail. You need to have a thick skin and want to do it — not because you have a pretty face, can dance, or want to be a star — because of your love for the art of acting. Many people come thinking ‘I want to be like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan’ but that’s the wrong approach. Acting is not about imitating others but about exploring and discovering yourself. Journey inwards rather than outwards.

What has your profession taught you about life?

To be interested in life. I think that it is because I continue to be interested in life that I continue to be interested in being an actor.

You’ve been extremely passionate about women’s rights as well. What message do you have for the women reading this?

You know, I find it very strange when women shirk away from being a feminist. They say, ‘Arre, arre, we are not feminists!’ What is there to apologise about being a feminist? One would imagine it is the natural choice but people have vague ideas of feminism. Essentially, feminism is about equal rights. Considering that we are 50% of the Earth’s population, surely it is important that our voices are included in the global dialogue, be it about arts, culture, politics, environment, and so on.