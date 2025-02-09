Malaika Arora shares glimpses from Dubai trip as she attends Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

Malaika Arora recently took to social media to share a sneak peek into the glitz and glamour of Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Dubai. The actress, known for her impeccable style, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the high-fashion event.
In one snapshot, she was seen sitting gracefully in a striking red dress while getting her hair styled. Another image captured her in a stunning full-length red backless gown with a subtle neckline, exuding elegance.
She paired the ensemble with classic golden open-toe heels, keeping accessories minimal. Her makeup featured a radiant bronzed glow, with expertly contoured cheeks enhancing her sun-kissed look. Soft waves cascaded over one shoulder, adding to her sophisticated charm.
In another picture, the star is seen unwinding by the poolside. Captioning the images, she wrote, "Habibi Dubai...." She also shared a glimpse of Manish on the runway.
Manish unveiled his much-awaited latest collection at Dubai Fashion Week 2025, closing the event with a spectacular showcase. The show featured supermodels Adriana Lima and Valery Kaufman, who dazzled in his exquisite creations. Celebrities like Malaika, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar attended in support of the designer.
For the grand finale, Adriana took centre stage, captivating the audience in a celestial grey strapless gown adorned with intricate pearl embellishments, epitomizing elegance and sophistication.
Reflecting on the show, Manish shared images on Instagram, writing, "Our first world collection: Dubai moments from the show will always remain special to me…”