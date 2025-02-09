Malaika Arora shares glimpses from Dubai trip as she attends Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

Malaika Arora recently took to social media to share a sneak peek into the glitz and glamour of Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Dubai. The actress, known for her impeccable style, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the high-fashion event.

In one snapshot, she was seen sitting gracefully in a striking red dress while getting her hair styled. Another image captured her in a stunning full-length red backless gown with a subtle neckline, exuding elegance.