Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh go on a scooter ride in Jiaganj

Ed Sheeran’s Indian adventure continues to unfold with unexpected twists and heartwarming moments. Following his two sold-out Bengaluru concerts, the global music icon was spotted in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, the hometown of singer Arijit Singh. In a delightful display of simplicity, the two musicians were seen enjoying a scooter ride together, much to the surprise of local residents.
A now-viral video captures Arijit driving the scooter with Ed riding pillion, accompanied by friends on other scooters, navigating the streets of Jiaganj. This casual outing, without any visible security detail, offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of these renowned artistes.
The video has ignited excitement among fans, with speculation mounting about a potential collaboration. “They were spotted shooting something, Ed was holding a guitar, might be a small clip we can expect from them singing,” one fan commented. Another playfully wrote, “We got arijit singh x ed sheeran at jiaganj before GTA IV.”
According to a report, Ed and Arijit spent nearly five hours together, exploring Jiaganj’s roads, from Phulmore to the Bhagirathi riverbank. Their journey included an hour-long boat ride on the Bhagirathi at Shibtala ghat. The local DIG confirmed Ed’s presence in the town and his request for minimal security.
Ed’s India tour has been full of surprises. Before his second Bengaluru concert, he delighted fans with an impromptu performance on Church Street, which was briefly interrupted by police despite Ed’s later clarification that he had permission to busk. He also surprised his Bengaluru audience by performing Chuttamalle, a Telugu song from Devara, alongside singer Shilpa Rao, further demonstrating his engagement with Indian music and culture.