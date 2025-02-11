Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh go on a scooter ride in Jiaganj

Ed Sheeran’s Indian adventure continues to unfold with unexpected twists and heartwarming moments. Following his two sold-out Bengaluru concerts, the global music icon was spotted in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, the hometown of singer Arijit Singh. In a delightful display of simplicity, the two musicians were seen enjoying a scooter ride together, much to the surprise of local residents.

A now-viral video captures Arijit driving the scooter with Ed riding pillion, accompanied by friends on other scooters, navigating the streets of Jiaganj. This casual outing, without any visible security detail, offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of these renowned artistes.