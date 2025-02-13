Taapsee Pannu performs stunts in 'Gandhari' without body doubles

Actor Taapsee Pannu is performing her own stunts in the upcoming action film Gandhari, according to writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, who recently shared glimpses from the film’s set.

Kanika recalled witnessing a particularly challenging sequence involving a wall climb that Taapsee completed without the use of a body double or prior rehearsals, though safety measures were in place. She described how the actor executed the stunt in a single take, earning applause from the crew.

According to Kanika, Taapsee’s agility and physicality make her a fitting choice for the role. Gandhari presents the actor in a character unlike any she has played before, promising an intense action-driven performance.

The film also features actor Ishwak Singh, whose addition to the cast, Kanika noted, brings further depth to the narrative. Directed by Devashish Makhija, known for films such as Bhonsle and Joram, Gandhari is described as a high-stakes thriller combining mystery and action.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Kanika and Taapsee, following previous projects like Manmarziyaan and Haseen Dilruba. Gandhari is the second production under Kanika's banner, Kathha Pictures, following the success of Do Patti.

Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, which featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor.