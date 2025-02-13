The voice behind Lamberghini is back – this time with her Bollywood playback debut in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Lovestory’

As she marks her Bollywood debut, Ragini is also preparing for another exciting release. On February 13, she will drop Maana—a romantic pop track blending acoustic elements with electronic textures. With Tappe hitting Bollywood and Maana setting the mood for Valentine’s Day, Ragini Tandan is proving that her music career is far from a one-hit phenomenon. After years of dedication, she’s finally getting her well-deserved Bollywood moment—and she’s ready to make the most of it.