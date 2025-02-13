The voice behind Lamberghini is back – this time with her Bollywood playback debut in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Lovestory’

When Lamberghini hit the music scene in 2018, it became an instant sensation. The song dominated playlists, racked up millions of streams, and turned Ragini Tandan into a household name. Yet, despite its massive success, Bollywood remained out of reach. Now, five years later, Ragini finally steps into the industry with her playback debut in Tappe from Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Lovestory.
“Bollywood wasn’t an easy door to open, even after Lamberghini,” Ragini admits. “It took time, patience, and a lot of hard work to reach here. I’m grateful that my debut is happening in a film directed by Kunal Kohli Sir—it makes the journey feel truly worth it.” The film, starring Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapur, released on February 11. With Tappe, Ragini steps beyond the shadow of her viral hit to showcase her versatility as a singer.
As she marks her Bollywood debut, Ragini is also preparing for another exciting release. On February 13, she will drop Maana—a romantic pop track blending acoustic elements with electronic textures. With Tappe hitting Bollywood and Maana setting the mood for Valentine’s Day, Ragini Tandan is proving that her music career is far from a one-hit phenomenon. After years of dedication, she’s finally getting her well-deserved Bollywood moment—and she’s ready to make the most of it.