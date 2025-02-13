Valentine’s Day 2025: Celebrities from Hyderabad tell us what love means to them

Nikhil Siddhartha: ‘Love is complex’

There are films, books, poems and songs about love but nobody has been able to completely define love. When I met my wife, with every passing day I fell more in love with her. After I had a son, my love grew even greater. When I look into that little guy’s eyes, I am in love. Spending time with your beloved is most important; I feel bad for long-distance couples for this reason. Whenever I finish my shoot, I rush back home to spend time with my wife. The cuddles, the hugs, and the memories that we make together are the biggest gifts we give to each other. Valentine’s Day is a great day to express love and do something special for your beloved, like cooking food for them or surprising them with gifts. But sometimes, there is huge pressure to gift expensive things. I’d like to say that it is the inexpensive things that matter the most. After someone dies, their brain remains active for seven minutes, during which it recalls all the good memories. I want to fill my brain with the memories of love.