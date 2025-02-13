Zeenat Aman reflects on cooking, nutrition and her relationship with food

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently shared her thoughts on cooking, food habits, and how her approach to nutrition has evolved over the years. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of images – one of her looking into the fridge, another showcasing her daily meals and an old magazine shoot from the 1980s where she was photographed doing household chores.

The actor recalled that she once posed for a staged cooking photo in a magazine, despite not being much of a cook herself. "The most I can do in the kitchen is boil an egg for Lily," she admitted. However, food remains an important part of her life, and she takes particular joy in the fact that her younger child has become a skilled chef, occasionally treating her to home-cooked meals.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Zeenat shared a principle her mother instilled in her early on, "Eat small, eat fresh." She noted that while nutrition and diet trends have gained popularity in recent years, this simple approach to eating has guided her for much longer.

Sharing a glimpse of her daily meals, the veteran described her morning routine, which begins with black tea and soaked almonds. Her breakfast often includes smashed avocado on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese, though she sometimes opts for traditional Indian dishes like chilla or poha.

Lunch, which she describes as her most substantial meal of the day, typically consists of dal, sabzi, roti and accompaniments. She shared an example of a recent meal featuring khatti dal, matar aloo in hara masala, paneer tikka and homemade tomato chutney. In the evenings, she enjoys roasted makhana seasoned with light spices, a snack she describes as both crunchy and nutritious.

A self-proclaimed lover of sweets, she admitted that while she tries to limit her sugar intake, she still allows herself small indulgences. Currently, her favorite treat is a rich, smooth chocolate from Royce, which she tries to enjoy in moderation.