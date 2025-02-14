Valentine’s Day 2025: Bollywood celebs share adorable wishes

Valentine's Day 2025 saw Bollywood stars sharing heartfelt messages and glimpses into their relationships. From long-standing partnerships to self-love the expressions of affection were varied and moving.
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh a couple known for their strong bond showed that love isn't confined to a single day. Genelia posted a cosy picture of herself and Riteish captioning it, “Who needs Valentine's Day when we have 12th Feb @riteishd 23years and counting N still sneaking in pictures for keeps”.
Kajol a prominent actress took a different approach. She shared a glamorous photo of herself in red declaring “Happy Valentine’s Day to myself…I Love You!”. Her post quickly went viral with fans praising her self-assured message. Comments included, “Princess you are always on top of Instagram with your charming and adorable beauty Princess you have stolen everyone's heart with your charming and adorable beauty everyone bows before your charming beauty and fascinates and mesmerizes everyone with your attractive and beautiful elegance”.
Sonam Kapoor opted for a playful tribute to her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing a carousel of photos she wrote, “Forever grateful for you my forever crush who hogs the bed and steals the blanket but I still love you more than online shopping… just don't ask for my fries! Happy love day!”.
Mandira Bedi's post was a poignant reminder of love's enduring nature. She shared a touching video for her late husband Raj Kaushal which opened with, “Happy anniversary Raj”. The video featured a throwback photo from their wedding. Her caption read “We would have been married 26 years today..Miss you #raji .. #happyvalentinesday”.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a before-and-after image with her husband Nick Jonas. The photos spanned from a red carpet appearance to a candid shot from her brother's wedding. Both images showed the couple holding hands. Priyanka captioned the post, “How it started.. How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine”.