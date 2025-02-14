Valentine’s Day 2025: Bollywood celebs share adorable wishes

Valentine's Day 2025 saw Bollywood stars sharing heartfelt messages and glimpses into their relationships. From long-standing partnerships to self-love the expressions of affection were varied and moving.

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh a couple known for their strong bond showed that love isn't confined to a single day. Genelia posted a cosy picture of herself and Riteish captioning it, “Who needs Valentine's Day when we have 12th Feb @riteishd 23years and counting N still sneaking in pictures for keeps”.