Actor Ritik Ghanshani on his series 'Bada Naam Karenge', and why he embraces the chocolate boy tag
In Rajshri Productions’ debut web series Bada Naam Karenge, Ritik Ghanshani plays Rishab, small town boy with a big heart. With his effortless charm and old-school romance, he fits right into the Rajshri universe, where love and family reign supreme.
But for Ritik, this isn’t just another role; it’s a dream come true. The actor, who was recently seen in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, is now being hailed as the next ‘chocolate boy’ of the industry by many. Ritik gets candid with Indulge about manifesting his Rajshri hero moment.
What drew you to Bada Naam Karenge?
Honestly, I always wanted to be a hero, the kind with a slow-motion walk and a grand entry. I grew up watching Mohabbatein and wanted to play violin like Shah Rukh Khan. And then there was Vivaah—that’s when I knew I wanted to be a Rajshri hero. All green flags! I think I manifested this role.
How much of Rishab do you see in yourself?
A lot! We both come from small towns, share a similar culture, food, and even language. We also grew up in joint families where women had a strong voice. But the one difference? Rishab is secure in his vulnerability. I wasn’t. Playing him made me more comfortable with showing my insecurities.
Was there a particular scene that challenged you?
Since it’s a Rajshri series, emotions run high. Sooraj Barjatya is a master of drama—his films have made everyone cry. There’s one monologue I have, 18 minutes long, shot in a single take with four cameras on me and the entire ensemble cast watching. That was intense. But it also helped me grow as an actor.
How does Bada Naam Karenge balance the production house’s traditions with today’s digital world?
This show speaks to both generations. I have a problem with how our generation is usually portrayed on screen, like we are all about being cool and lack values. That’s not true. This series gives a refreshing and positive perspective on today’s youth.
If you had to describe the essence of the show in three words, how would it be?
Nostalgic, refreshing, and clear.
You’ve done both films and web series. Do you approach acting differently for each?
Not really. My approach changes with the character, not the medium. In Sky Force, I had to be stern and intense. In Bada Naam Karenge, I’m just another boy, a chocolate boy, a lover boy. Complete opposites, so my body language and energy had to shift accordingly.
How do you feel about the ‘chocolate boy’ tag?
I love it! I always wanted to be Prem from Vivaah or Maine Pyar Kiya. Now, here we are!
If you could pick a dream role, any genre, any director, what would it be?
I have two directors I absolutely want to work with—Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali. That would be a dream.