Dia Mirza says ‘love being your lawfully wedded wife’ to Vaibhav Rekhi on wedding anniversary

She added, “Every day with you is my favorite song, Together, we are building a love so strong. Happy Anniversary Husband I love being your lawfully wedded wife @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane.”

It is reported that Dia and Vaibhav met in 2020 and lived together during the lockdown. In July 2021, she announced that she had a premature birth to a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May and he was in NICU for 2 months. She also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi from Vaibhav’s previous marriage.

Dia had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

The actress last appeared in road adventure drama film Dhak Dhak written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film told the story of four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

On the series front, she was seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The actress was first married to Sahil Sangha, however, the duo had separated in August 2019.