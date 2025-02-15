Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon gear up to perform in IIFA silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur

Rajasthan has rolled out the red carpet for Indian cinema's finest for IIFA's historic silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur, scheduled to take place in March.

Joining IIFA’s grand celebration of 25 years of cinematic excellence, cultural exchange, and global unity are Indian cinema’s stars, including R. Madhavan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Boman Irani, Rajat Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Priya Mani, Ravi Kishan, Bhushan Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Shilpa Rao, Jyoti Deshpande, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Kanika Dhillon, Raghav Juyal, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Madhuri Dixit expressed her excitement about performing at the IIFA Weekend and Awards' historic Silver Jubilee edition in Jaipur, saying, "IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments — whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world. This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema and audiences across the globe."

Kriti Sanon will also be giving a show-stopping performance during IIFA in Jaipur. The actress expressed her excitement about performing at IIFA Weekend and Awards' historic Silver Jubilee edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan, saying, “The energy and grandeur of IIFA are truly unmatched, and I’m excited to bring something unforgettable to the stage! From receiving my debut award to now celebrating 25 years of IIFA, it has been an incredible ride. I’m deeply grateful for all the love and can’t wait to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with my fans in the majestic city of Jaipur!”

Rajasthan will host the 25th anniversary of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.