Singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay passes away at 83

Pratul Mukhopadhyay, the legendary Bengali singer and lyricist whose voice resonated with generations, passed away on Saturday in Kolkata at the age of 83. The beloved artist, best known for his iconic anthems Ami Banglay Gaan Gai and Dinga Bhasao Sagore, had been battling age-related ailments and was receiving treatment at SSKM Hospital.

Born in Barisal, present-day Bangladesh, in 1942, Pratul Mukhopadhyay’s deep connection to Bengali culture permeated his music and lyrics. Ami Banglay Gaan Gai became an enduring symbol of Bengali identity, while Dinga Bhasao Sagore remains a cherished classic. His contributions to the Bengali music industry were immense, both as a singer and a songwriter. He also lent his voice to the film ‘Gosainbaganer Bhoot’ as a playback singer.

A man of quiet disposition, Pratul Mukhopadhyay preferred a solitary life. His musical journey began in his youth, composing and singing his own creations. With a father who was a government school teacher, his early exposure to literature and music nurtured his innate talents.