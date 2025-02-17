Action over words: Kritika Kamra opens up on feminism

Kritika Kamra has spoken out about her views on feminism, stressing that it is not just about social media activism but real-world action. Kritika believes that while hashtags and posts can raise awareness, true feminism demands continuous efforts to empower women, especially in the entertainment industry. In a recent statement, the actress expressed disappointment with the industry's inconsistent support for feminist causes. She highlighted how easy it is for people to show support online without taking meaningful steps in reality.
“Feminism is not something you post about on social media and leave at that. It’s about real-world action. Armchair feminism doesn’t work – you have to walk the talk. It’s not enough to share a post with a hashtag and call yourself a feminist. We need to constantly make the right choices in the roles we take, speak up for the right causes, and create spaces where women can thrive. It’s about actively pushing for gender equality and empowering women through our actions,” she added.
Kritika called on industry leaders to move beyond performative support and invest in initiatives that uplift women. Her message is clear: feminism is a lifelong commitment to equality, not just a passing trend. Her strong stance comes at a time when conversations about women’s rights and empowerment are gaining momentum in the entertainment world. Kritika’s words serve as a wake-up call for both her peers and audiences to take responsibility and ensure that women are given the opportunities they deserve through concrete actions.