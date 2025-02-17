Action over words: Kritika Kamra opens up on feminism

“Feminism is not something you post about on social media and leave at that. It’s about real-world action. Armchair feminism doesn’t work – you have to walk the talk. It’s not enough to share a post with a hashtag and call yourself a feminist. We need to constantly make the right choices in the roles we take, speak up for the right causes, and create spaces where women can thrive. It’s about actively pushing for gender equality and empowering women through our actions,” she added.