Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in white top and fringed skirt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again demonstrated her impeccable fashion sense with a stunning new look. The 37-year-old actress recently shared images of herself on Instagram showcasing a chic white top paired with a striking fringed skirt.
On Sunday, the actress uploaded a series of pictures, which was captioned with lyrics from Selena Gomez's song, “If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh / If I throw a fit and get photographed / Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? / If they sell a lie, don't let 'em send me back.”
The white sleeveless top provided a clean and elegant base for the outfit. Its simplicity allowed the skirt to take centre stage. The skirt featured a bold green belt accentuating her waist and adding a vibrant pop of colour. The most eye-catching element however was the intricate fringe detailing. The fringes cascaded in a mesmerising ombre effect transitioning from white to blue creating a sense of movement and visual interest. This dynamic detail elevated the skirt from a simple garment to a statement piece.
Samantha's look was carefully curated by celebrity stylist Ekta Singh. She accessorised with metallic stud earrings and silver pump heels complementing the overall aesthetic.
Her makeup artist Avni Rambhia created a flawless look featuring nude eyeshadow smudged eyeliner and a touch of blush. Her lips were painted with a nude lipstick and her hair was styled in soft curls adding to her effortless glamour.The look serves as inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement with their style proving that a well-chosen ensemble can speak volumes.