Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in white top and fringed skirt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again demonstrated her impeccable fashion sense with a stunning new look. The 37-year-old actress recently shared images of herself on Instagram showcasing a chic white top paired with a striking fringed skirt.

On Sunday, the actress uploaded a series of pictures, which was captioned with lyrics from Selena Gomez's song, “If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh / If I throw a fit and get photographed / Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? / If they sell a lie, don't let 'em send me back.”

The white sleeveless top provided a clean and elegant base for the outfit. Its simplicity allowed the skirt to take centre stage. The skirt featured a bold green belt accentuating her waist and adding a vibrant pop of colour. The most eye-catching element however was the intricate fringe detailing. The fringes cascaded in a mesmerising ombre effect transitioning from white to blue creating a sense of movement and visual interest. This dynamic detail elevated the skirt from a simple garment to a statement piece.