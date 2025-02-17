Shloka Ambani stuns at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in a dainty white outfit

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani made a stylish appearance at Randhir Kapoor's recent birthday celebration held at Gallops Restaurant in Mumbai. The mother of two arrived with her children Prithvi and Veda dressed in a chic yet understated ensemble and the internet is all hearts.

Opting for a breezy aesthetic, Shloka wore a white cotton tank top from Sea New York. The top featured delicate pin-tuck detailing flutter sleeves and embroidered cut-outs, lending a touch of bohemian flair. She paired this with relaxed blue denim jeans adorned with unique white crochet bird motifs from Payton Jeans. While some social media users found her look too simple others praised her grounded style. The combined cost of her outfit is estimated to be around ₹59,000.

She accessorised her look with a Mini Kelly bag, stacked bracelets and white hoop earrings, which brought out her girly charm. Wavy hair, minimal makeup and comfortable flats completed her summer-inspired look.