The best jewellery of the 2025 BAFTA Awards

The 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards took place at The Royal Festival Hall in London, celebrating the finest achievements in film over the past year. International stars graced the red carpet, showcasing stunning diamond jewellery that captivated onlookers.
For eons, diamonds have been synonymous with red carpets and the most glamorous celebrity moments because natural diamonds, formed over billions of years deep within the Earth are not only exquisite but also carry a unique rarity and intrinsic value, making them a timeless choice for such occasions. Here are some of the standout diamond jewellery moments from the event:
Timothée Chalamet wore a Cartier High Jewellery diamond Panthère pendant on two strands of diamond necklaces. Joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the couple both wore matching Cartier Panthère diamond rings for the occasion.
Ariana Grande wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging black velvet top and a voluminous salmon pink skirt at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the Wicked actress wore Chaumet diamond jewellery, including dainty earrings and a statement-making necklace.
Winner of the Best Actress award for her role in Anora, Mikey Madison wore an ivory strapless custom Prada gown, styled by Jamie Mizrahi. The star wore a diamond bow necklace from the Tiffany & Co. Archives, estimated to have been crafted between 1948 and 1953. She added on diamond stud earrings, and a 12-carat diamond statement ring at the 2025 BAFTA Awards.
Selena Gomez attended the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in London wearing a custom Schiaparelli gown, styled by Erin Walsh. The Emilia Pérez actress wore archival diamond jewellery from Tiffany & Co. She adorned pear-shaped diamond drop earrings with two Art Deco-inspired diamond bracelets. She added on a Tiffany High Jewellery ring set with a round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, totaling over 8 carats of diamond accents, and a Tiffany Victoria diamond vine band ring.
Winner of the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldaña attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards, wearing custom Saint Laurent. Styled by Petra Flannery, Zoe adorned De Beers diamond jewellery, including a necklace from the latest High Jewellery collection, Essence of Nature. The Embrace Necklace features green rough diamonds in shades of olive, apple, and forest-green, alongside polished white natural diamonds and a 2.90-carat oval white diamond, which dazzles within a bezel of hand-carved jet.
Demi Moore walked the red carpet in an intricately beaded Alexander McQueen gown, styled by Brad Goreski. The Substance star teamed her look with De Beers diamond jewellery, including the asymmetrical Interlace Earrings and matching Cuff from the latest High Jewellery collection. According to the brand, “Inspired by the tree roots that interlace deep underground, flowing strands of diamond-set white gold ascend the ear, suspending rough yellow diamonds beneath the earlobes."