Nostalgia Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a trip down memory lane

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took a nostalgic journey down memory lane by sharing a series of childhood and early-career photographs on her Instagram.

The star, fresh from her return to India for her brother’s wedding, posted several pictures along with a detailed caption recounting moments from her past. Among the shared images, one shows her alongside Bollywood stalwarts Ajay Devgn and the late Dilip Kumar, sparking reminiscence and admiration from fans.

In her candid post, Priyanka wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life. 1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982 3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987 4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year 5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly.”