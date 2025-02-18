Nostalgia Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a trip down memory lane

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took a nostalgic journey down memory lane by sharing a series of childhood and early-career photographs on her Instagram.
The star, fresh from her return to India for her brother’s wedding, posted several pictures along with a detailed caption recounting moments from her past. Among the shared images, one shows her alongside Bollywood stalwarts Ajay Devgn and the late Dilip Kumar, sparking reminiscence and admiration from fans.
In her candid post, Priyanka wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life. 1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982 3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987 4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year 5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly.”
She continued, “Lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 1995 8: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 1997 9: 90s baby. Stylin’ with @irf.ahm 1997 10: my first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999 11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999 12: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar 13: Miss India contestant. 2000 14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002 15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don’t ask! 2008 there’s so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia.”
This reflective update celebrates her journey from a young dreamer to an established star and invites her fans to share in the memories that have defined her career.
With a mix of humour and heartfelt sentiment, Priyanka’s post serves as a personal scrapbook, capturing the essence of her vibrant past while hinting at more stories to come.