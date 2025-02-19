Meghan Markle shares first picture of her and Prince Harry’s 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet

The moment is a significant addition to the launch of As Ever, Meghan’s rebranded lifestyle brand that focuses on food, gardening and thoughtful living. The image not only highlights Meghan's new chapter but also offers a rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet.

On February 18, just two weeks before the premiere of her Netflix series With Love on March 4, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the rebranded name of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

“Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area”, she said in a candid Instagram video.”

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called, ‘As Ever’,”she shared.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening, this is what I do,” she added.