Nikhita Gandhi shares her ideal Bollywood voice match, drops hint about upcoming project

After smash hits like Raabta, Burj Khalifa, Jugnu and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and many more, acclaimed singer Nikita Gandhi recently shared which Bollywood actress, she believes best aligns with her vocal style. And the actress she names is none other than Katrina Kaif.

She shares, “It fits pretty well, and I have sung a lot of songs for Katrina in the past. I have never sung for Priyanka, but I think my voice would suit her really well too since both actresses have deep voices.”

Beyond her music, Nikhita also opened up about her meticulous attention to stage aesthetics. She shared that she takes a hands-on approach in curating her team’s appearance, actively participating in the design of a coordinated, colour-themed uniform for her band. Her strong visual sensibility enhances the overall artistic experience of her performances.

Adding to the excitement, Nikhita dropped hints about an upcoming musical venture. “I am actually starting a duo with another singer where we will be composing, producing and writing songs together. It will have a very cool aesthetic. We will be making very different kinds of songs, so that is something fresh for everyone to look forward to.”

Apart from her musical endeavors, the singer also weighed in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India campaign, showcasing her engagement with contemporary social issues beyond the world of music. With an ever-evolving career and new projects on the horizon, Nikhita Gandhi continues to captivate audiences both on and off stage.